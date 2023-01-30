https://gettr.com/post/p26qjni22de

01/26/2023 Tom Cotton: 20 years after China entered the WTO, it's clear that China has betrayed our trust and is waging an economic war against us. We didn’t seek the fight but now we have no choice but to finish it, starting by passing a bill to terminate China's permanent normal trade relations status.

01/26/2023 汤姆·科顿：中共国加入世贸组织20年后，很明显中共国已经背叛我们的信任并且向我们发动经济战。我们没有挑起冲突但必须予以终结。通过法案，结束中共国的永久正常贸易关系地位。



