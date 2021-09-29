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US Military has patents allowing them to determine who you elect for public office, regardless who you vote for!
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281 views • September 29, 2021
Stop all donations to any candidate or political party until the election process is fixed!!! What Sideny Powell has discovered indicts everyone in government and including the military with treason!
Watch the interview!
https://rumble.com/vn2t1v-sidney-powell-drops-bomb-military-can-determine-election-outcomes.html
Watch the interview!
https://rumble.com/vn2t1v-sidney-powell-drops-bomb-military-can-determine-election-outcomes.html
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