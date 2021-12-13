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12/13/2021 -- Large Earthquake M7.3 strikes Indonesia West Pacific -- "That time of year.. December
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131 views • December 14, 2021
It's "that time of year" for large earthquakes. Mid December until mid January.
Don't be scared, be prepared. Have an earthquake plan, and develop an emergency kit specific to your needs, and location!
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Don't be scared, be prepared. Have an earthquake plan, and develop an emergency kit specific to your needs, and location!
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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