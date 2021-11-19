BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1136: Patriot Purge, Death Spikes & Green Spirituality | Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
72 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
12 views • November 19, 2021
Audio Podcast Version:
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/11/19/patriot-purge-death-spikes-green-spirituality

Episode Article:
https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2021/11/19/sn1136-patriot-purge-death-spikes-green-spirituality/

This episode ended abruptly. No, it isn’t some marketing ploy, and no, it wasn’t fake. My newborn daughter was left to my care and my “free-time” had been used up. I tried to cram in as much information as I could, while battling technical difficulties and time. Hopefully next week’s episode isn’t as unorthodox and chaotic.

The show, however discombobulated it was, still retained a fair amount of legitimate and up-to-date information. What we had called an “ideological purity test” is now being acknowledged by people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, where she states that the “purge of patriots in police, military, FBI, DOJ, CIA” is the “most dangerous silent movement happening in our country”. We’re witnessing a socio-political realignment of magnitudes never before seen, and that may not be a a good thing.

We’re able to jam in a fair amount of the C19 news, both virus and vaccine related. As we’re entering into the twilight of 2021, uncovering the survivability of C19 and the lethality surrounding the vaccine, it’s almost as if Bill Gate is upset with the truth coming out and foreshadowed a deadly smallpox outbreak. That’s right, as the truth comes out about the massive hoax perpetrated upon the people, the next wave of totalitarianism is being spread using the fear of a smallpox outbreak, coupled by climate lockdowns. Make no mistake about it team, we’re getting front-row seats to the New World Order being established in our lifetime.

Become An Exclusive Member:
https://www.ko-fi.com/thenoizceera

Website:
http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/

Newsletter Sign-Up:
http://eepurl.com/c-V3MD

Email: [email protected]
FanBase:
@The_Freedom_Faction
,
@Freedoms_Faction

FaceBook:
https://www.facebook.com/factionsoffreedom/

Donate:
https://www.paypal.me/noizceera
Keywords
spiritual warfareagenda 21agenda 2030factions of freedomfreedom faction
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

A nihilistic president, a bankrupt war: The Iran quagmire could sink the GOP in November

Lance D Johnson
Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin&#8217;s war in Ukraine

Russia is not isolated: North Korea troops are widening Putin’s war in Ukraine

Lance D Johnson
“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

“They overplayed their hand”: Trump expects more Iran talks, keeps strikes on table

Cassie B.
Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Global System Entering Age of Technological Entropy, Scholar Says

Garrison Vance
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy