SN1136: Patriot Purge, Death Spikes & Green Spirituality | Factions Of Freedom

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https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2021/11/19/patriot-purge-death-spikes-green-spirituality
Episode Article:
https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2021/11/19/sn1136-patriot-purge-death-spikes-green-spirituality/
This episode ended abruptly. No, it isn’t some marketing ploy, and no, it wasn’t fake. My newborn daughter was left to my care and my “free-time” had been used up. I tried to cram in as much information as I could, while battling technical difficulties and time. Hopefully next week’s episode isn’t as unorthodox and chaotic.
The show, however discombobulated it was, still retained a fair amount of legitimate and up-to-date information. What we had called an “ideological purity test” is now being acknowledged by people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, where she states that the “purge of patriots in police, military, FBI, DOJ, CIA” is the “most dangerous silent movement happening in our country”. We’re witnessing a socio-political realignment of magnitudes never before seen, and that may not be a a good thing.
We’re able to jam in a fair amount of the C19 news, both virus and vaccine related. As we’re entering into the twilight of 2021, uncovering the survivability of C19 and the lethality surrounding the vaccine, it’s almost as if Bill Gate is upset with the truth coming out and foreshadowed a deadly smallpox outbreak. That’s right, as the truth comes out about the massive hoax perpetrated upon the people, the next wave of totalitarianism is being spread using the fear of a smallpox outbreak, coupled by climate lockdowns. Make no mistake about it team, we’re getting front-row seats to the New World Order being established in our lifetime.
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