Sunrise Island

When Viet Nam Veteran Steve Johnson who hates all Asians is receives a special one month reprieve from the front combat lines in Viet Name in late 1967, his girlfriend books him on a cruise from Tokyo to Auckland New Zealand aboard a small schooner owned by a Japanese boat owner Nasaki. The adventure on the high seas of the South Pacific unfolds as we find them chased by modern pirates, pursued by head hunters and eventually becoming marooned on an out of the way island, where by a long forgotten Japanese WWII Imperial soldier awaits to kill more Americans.



Sparks and gunfire fly in the jungles on the island while the pirates are closing in and the head hunters decide to visit that island. Hasn't been a great South Sea action adventure like this in a long time. Will the arguing men learn to work together or perish?



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