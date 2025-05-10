Episode #67 - Anarchapulco 2025, Trump & The Bufo Awakening - Is The World Ready? w/ Charlie Robinson

Today we welcome first time guest Charlie Robinson who is the host of the Macroaggressions Podcast which I was a guest on before, and he is the co-author of the book The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire with Jeff Berwick and a regular speaker at the Anarchapulco conference.





In this episode Charlie gives us a bit of a debrief from Anarchapulco 2025 as he was the MC so he got to meet all the guests and chat with them. He also shared his experience from the Bufo Alvarius medicine which he did at the conference which I have also done at Anarchapulco 2020.





We also talked geopolitics and about the “Trump Effect” because on one hand Trump does some good things and then on the other hand not because he is a Trojan horse and shouldn’t be trusted due to people in his inner circle like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk who are oligarchs, that want to enslave us through AI and technology.





