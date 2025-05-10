BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode #67 - Anarchapulco 2025, Trump & The Bufo Awakening - Is The World Ready? w/ Charlie Robinson
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
63 views • 1 day ago

Today we welcome first time guest Charlie Robinson who is the host of the Macroaggressions Podcast which I was a guest on before, and he is the co-author of the book The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire with Jeff Berwick and a regular speaker at the Anarchapulco conference.


In this episode Charlie gives us a bit of a debrief from Anarchapulco 2025 as he was the MC so he got to meet all the guests and chat with them. He also shared his experience from the Bufo Alvarius medicine which he did at the conference which I have also done at Anarchapulco 2020.


We also talked geopolitics and about the “Trump Effect” because on one hand Trump does some good things and then on the other hand not because he is a Trojan horse and shouldn’t be trusted due to people in his inner circle like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk who are oligarchs, that want to enslave us through AI and technology.


Connect with Charlie via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.macroaggressions.io/

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5NjueKLTNtwLCRCzljYWtQ

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/macroaggressions_podcast/

Twitter/X - https://x.com/macroaggressio3


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don't forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

