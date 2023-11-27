Exposing The Hidden Lies Around Inflation and The Future of Your Money
466 views
•
Published a day ago
•
ITM TRADING, INC.
Nov 26, 2023 PHOENIXEvery day, we're bombarded with the narrative that inflation is under control, that we've triumphed over it. Congratulations, right? Supposedly, we're headed for a soft landing. But let's be real, that narrative doesn't add up. Look around you – prices are soaring, and there's no sign of relief. The budget that once covered a week's worth of family meals now barely stretches to half the groceries it used to. The inflation story they're selling you? It's time to dig deeper. 📞 GOLD & SILVER BUYER CONSULTING Ready to explore Gold & Silver and how a proper strategy can not only protect your wealth but create opportunities during crisis? Schedule your strategy call now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtu... or by calling 877-410-1414 📖 Your Ultimate Decision-Making Guide on Gold and Silver Discover proven strategies for acquiring precious metals with our free guide. Learn to navigate quality, pricing, and authenticity for optimal privacy and performance, and see how experts can help craft a plan suited to your objectives. Download now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g... 📖 CHAPTERS: 0:00 Inflation Is Not Under Control 1:46 The Information Is Manipulated 3:31 Narrative vs Reality 7:05 Where Are We With Inflation 8:25 Protect Yourself 📑 TO SEE SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING: For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
economymoneygoldsilverinflationitm trading inc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos