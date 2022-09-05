⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of military operation in Ukraine (September 5, 2022)

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continued their attempts to consolidate at several areas of Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery launch high-precision attacks at the units and reserve forces of Ukrainian troops.

💥 The enemy has lost a total of 11 tanks, 7 infantry combat vehicles and 8 armoured vehicles of other types, 9 pick-ups with large-calibre machine guns and over 220 servicemen at the abovementioned direction.

💥 High-precision armament has neutralised provisional bases of 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Bereznegovatoye and Murakhovka (Nikolayev region).

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Kochubeyevka (Kherson region).

2 depots for missiles, artillery armament and munitions of the AFU have been destroyed near Voznesensk and Ochakov (Nikolayev region) that storaged over 1,500 rocket-propelled projectiles for multiple rocket-launching systems (MRLS), including over 200 projectiles for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.

💥 High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at a provisional base of Kraken nationalist group deployed near Kharkov has resulted in the elimination of over 30 nationalists and 10 motor vehicles.

💥 Concentrated fire attacks launched at the combat positions of 81st Air Assault Brigade near Krasnopolye (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of up to 20 and wounding of over 50 AFU servicemen.

💥 6 AFU command posts have been neutralised near Dachnoye, Velikaya Danilovka (Kharkov region), Slavyansk, Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Poltavka (Zaporozhye region), Zelenodolsk (Dnepropetrovsk region), as well as 48 artillery units and 152 Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 5 depots for missiles, artillery armament and munitions have been destroyed near Andreyevka, Sady (Kharkov region), Dobrovolye, Zelyonoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic) and Nikolayevka (Kherson region).

💥 1 launching ramp of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple rocket-launching system has been destroyed near Timchenki (Kharkov region).

💥 Russian air defence means have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Bolshiye Prokhody (Kharkov region), Novotroitskoye, Yegorovka, Novy Svet and Zelyonoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), including 1 Bayraktar-TB2.

💥 4 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles have been shot down near Chernobayevka and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

💥 34 projectiles launched by HIMARS, Uragan and Olkha MRLS have been intercepted in air near Kazatskoye and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 287 airplanes and 152 helicopters, 1,877 unmanned aerial vehicles, 372 air defence missile systems, 4,822 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 825 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,368 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,340 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Despite the presence of IAEA representatives at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Kiev regime continues provocations aimed at posing a threat to create a technological disaster.

◽️ On September 4, Ukrainian troops used an attack unmanned aerial vehicle towards the nuclear power plant. By virtue of Russian electronic countermeasures means, the Ukrainian drone lost control and fell down one kilometre far from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

◽️ 2 artillery attacks launched at Energodar have been recorder over the night. A total of 6 artillery projectiles have been launched from the circumferences of Marganets and Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region). AFU units have been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.

◽️ The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.

Source @Russian MoD





