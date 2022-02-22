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2-22-22 Prophecy Fulfills: Russia Invades Ukraine. Putin Orders Troops To Luhansk, Donetsk. Twosday
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62 views • February 23, 2022
Ukraine crisis live: ‘an invasion is under way’, US says of Russian troop deployment. Ukraine: Battle lines drawn as Russian troops 'have orders to start invasion. Putin's 'peacekeepers' in tanks roll into Ukraine separatist regions: Biden kicks off sanctions and UK will follow after issuing stark warning 'the invasion has begun' on 2-22-22. 2/22/22 is palindrome Twosday. 2/22/22. The date is February 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it's a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward. It also falls on a Tuesday, which is now referred to as Twosday.
Russian tanks have rolled into Donetsk and Luhansk after Putin ordered 'peacekeepers' into the regions
Putin last night officially recognized the two areas of Ukraine as independent regions in a press conference
Biden late last night imposed sanctions against the two breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine amid the move
But stopped short of issuing full-blown sanctions against Russia as Western allies deliberate their response
British authorities meanwhile have announced they will reveal the scale of their sanctions later today
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid this morning declared on national television that 'the invasion has begun'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed a 'barrage of sanctions' will be revealed this afternoon
EU leaders are also set to meet this afternoon to discuss their approach to the crisis and determine sanctions
Russian tanks have rolled into Donetsk and Luhansk after Putin ordered 'peacekeepers' into the regions
Putin last night officially recognized the two areas of Ukraine as independent regions in a press conference
Biden late last night imposed sanctions against the two breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine amid the move
But stopped short of issuing full-blown sanctions against Russia as Western allies deliberate their response
British authorities meanwhile have announced they will reveal the scale of their sanctions later today
UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid this morning declared on national television that 'the invasion has begun'
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed a 'barrage of sanctions' will be revealed this afternoon
EU leaders are also set to meet this afternoon to discuss their approach to the crisis and determine sanctions
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