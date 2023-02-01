Elon the African-American Southern Rock Opera

Now with 119% MORE Elon Memes. Happy African-American Day from the richest nigger there is!



Southern Rock Opera is the third studio album by the American rock band Drive-By Truckers, released in 2001. A double album covering an ambitious range of subject matter from the politics of race to 1970s stadium rock, Southern Rock Opera either imagines, or filters, every topic through the context of legendary Southern band Lynyrd Skynyrd. The record was originally self-released on Soul Dump Records. The album was re-released on July 16, 2002 by Lost Highway Records. The album was financed by issuing promissory notes in exchange for loans from fans, family and friends of the band.

The album's artwork was done by Richmond, Virginia artist Wes Freed.

The idea for Southern Rock Opera pre-dates the band's formation in 1996. Southern Rock Opera began in a long discussion between Drive-By Truckers' frontman Patterson Hood and former Truckers bassist and producer Earl Hicks, during a road trip. The pair discussed writing a semi-autobiographical screenplay about growing up in the South and about the plane crash that almost ended the career of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, taking singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and Gaines' back-up-singer sister Cassie Gaines.

Soon after this discussion, Hood formed Drive-By Truckers. The Truckers recorded two studio albums and one live album during the four years between their formation and the actual recording of Southern Rock Opera. During these years, Drive-By's principal songwriters Hood, Mike Cooley, and Rob Malone continued to contribute songs to "The Rock Opera", as they had come to call it.

After the release of their live album Alabama Ass Whuppin', Drive-By Truckers began recording what they hoped would be their magnum opus: Southern Rock Opera. According to Patterson Hood, "(the album) was recorded in Birmingham, upstairs in a uniform shop during an early September heat wave, with no air-conditioning. We had to turn the fans off when we were recording, and we worked from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. So Southern Rock Opera was fun to write, but we had a miserable time making it."

After the album was finished, however, the troubles continued for The Truckers when they ran out of funding for the immense project. To resolve the problem, and to avoid "any fine print crap", as Hood put it, the band took a non-traditional approach. The Truckers made a prospectus and solicited investors, with a promise of 15% interest, to pay for the manufacturing and distribution of Southern Rock Opera. The approach worked. Through their fan-based online news group and by sheer word of mouth, The Truckers were able to raise $23,000. This allowed them to print about 5,000 copies of the album, and buy a "new" used van for touring. Notably included in the group, dubbed "The DBT Investors", was Widespread Panic bassist and fellow Athenian Dave Schools.

Southern Rock Opera was finally released on September 12, 2001 on Soul Dump Records. One day after September 11 attacks. September 12, 2001.

Disc one: Act one: Betamax Guillotine

"Days of Graduation" Hood 0:01 "Ronnie and Neil" Hood 2:36 "72 (This Highway's Mean)" Cooley 7:29 "Dead, Drunk, and Naked" Hood 12:53 "Guitar Man Upstairs" Cooley 17:46 "Birmingham" Hood 21:01 "The Southern Thing" Hood 26:05 "The Three Great Alabama Icons" Hood 31:10 "Wallace" Hood 38:04 "Zip City" Cooley 41:27 "Moved" Malone 46:39

Disc two: Act two

"Let There Be Rock" Hood 51:01

"Road Cases" Hood 55:19

"Women Without Whiskey" Cooley 58:03

"Plastic Flowers on the Highway" Hood 62:20 1:02:20

"Cassie's Brother" Malone 67:25 1:07:25

"Life in the Factory" Hood 72:22 1:12:22

"Shut Up and Get on the Plane" Cooley 77:50 1:17:50

"Greenville to Baton Rouge" Hood 81:28 1:21:28

"Angels and Fuselage" Hood 85:35 1:25:25

Personnel

Band

Mike Cooley – lyrics, guitar, ambience, vocals

Earl Hicks – bass

Patterson Hood – lyrics, guitar, ambience, vocals, storytelling

Rob Malone – lyrics, guitar, ambience, vocals

Brad Morgan – drums

Guest performers

Kelly Hogan – backing vocals on "Cassie's Brother" and "Angels And Fuselage" (as Cassie Gaines)

Anne Richmond Boston – 1st group vocal

Jyl Freed – 2nd group vocal

Amy Pike – 3rd group vocal



