BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

U.S. and Mexico Now Prepping For A Strike On Cartels, USAID Being Shut Down and Much More!
The Appearance
The Appearance
324 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
382 views • 2 months ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 2.4.2025


MILITARY AIRCRAFT INTELLIGENCE SURVEILLANCE ALONG BORDER

https://www.foxnews.com/us/us-military-aircraft-conducting-intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance-missions-southern-border


CARTEL LEADER ARRESTED

https://www.lmtonline.com/local/article/cartel-leader-el-ricky-arrested-nuevo-laredo-20136850.php


RON PAUL: "AUDIT USAID...THEN SHUT IT DOWN!"

https://x.com/RonPaul/status/1886556568323276940


SOROS SECRET CASH COW FOR USAID

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/usaid-soros-secret-cash-cow-1121534067.html


USAID FUNDING CHINA GAIN OF FUNCTION 'VACCINES'

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/shocking-revelation-usaid-funding-went-china-gain-function/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/usaid-funded-covid-bioweapon-development-in-china


USAID = THE BELLY OF THE BEAST

https://www.infowars.com/posts/usaid-the-belly-of-the-beast


USAID FUNDED BIOWEAPON RESEARCH USING TAX DOLLARS

https://www.cnbctv18.com/world/usaid-funded-bioweapon-research-using-tax-dollars-elon-musk-19551588.htm


MUST-WATCH NEXT LEVEL INTERVIEW

https://www.infowars.com/posts/must-watch-next-level-interview-dr-david-martin-issues-an-emergency-warning-to-president-trump-the-people-of-the-world


BRENNAN/OBAMA RUNNING ILLEGAL INTELLIGENCE SABOTAGE OPERATION

https://banned.video/watch?id=679d1bf8102f97ae289d2674


MEXICAN PRESIDENT BENDS KNEE TO TRUMP

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-mexican-president-bends-the-knee-to-president-trump-tariffs-put-on-hold-plus-panama-caves-on-giving-china-control-of-the-canal-agrees-to-47s-demands


TARIFFS RE: CANADA

https://globalnews.ca/news/10995552/tariffs-trudeau-trump-call-canada-us/


DENMARK WILLING TO ALLOW LARGER U.S. PRESENCE IN GREENLAND

https://www.brusselstimes.com/world/1425791/denmark-willing-to-allow-larger-us-presence-in-greenland-says-pm


TRUMP ENDING GENDER INDOCTRINATION K-12

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-issues-executive-order-to-end-gender-indoctrination-critical-race-theory-in-k-12-schools/


TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER RE: EDUCATION DEPT.

https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/education-department-trump-executive-order-eeaf1cb6


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]


Keywords
trumpnewsobamadreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequeststrudeaucartelscommentaryquestionscurrentvisionscolombiaanswerstestimoniesaugusto perezmailbag
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy