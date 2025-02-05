U.S. and Mexico Now Prepping For A Strike On Cartels, USAID Being Shut Down and Much More!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 2.4.2025
MILITARY AIRCRAFT INTELLIGENCE SURVEILLANCE ALONG BORDER
https://www.foxnews.com/us/us-military-aircraft-conducting-intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance-missions-southern-border
CARTEL LEADER ARRESTED
https://www.lmtonline.com/local/article/cartel-leader-el-ricky-arrested-nuevo-laredo-20136850.php
RON PAUL: "AUDIT USAID...THEN SHUT IT DOWN!"
https://x.com/RonPaul/status/1886556568323276940
SOROS SECRET CASH COW FOR USAID
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/usaid-soros-secret-cash-cow-1121534067.html
USAID FUNDING CHINA GAIN OF FUNCTION 'VACCINES'
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/shocking-revelation-usaid-funding-went-china-gain-function/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/usaid-funded-covid-bioweapon-development-in-china
USAID = THE BELLY OF THE BEAST
https://www.infowars.com/posts/usaid-the-belly-of-the-beast
USAID FUNDED BIOWEAPON RESEARCH USING TAX DOLLARS
https://www.cnbctv18.com/world/usaid-funded-bioweapon-research-using-tax-dollars-elon-musk-19551588.htm
MUST-WATCH NEXT LEVEL INTERVIEW
https://www.infowars.com/posts/must-watch-next-level-interview-dr-david-martin-issues-an-emergency-warning-to-president-trump-the-people-of-the-world
BRENNAN/OBAMA RUNNING ILLEGAL INTELLIGENCE SABOTAGE OPERATION
https://banned.video/watch?id=679d1bf8102f97ae289d2674
MEXICAN PRESIDENT BENDS KNEE TO TRUMP
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-mexican-president-bends-the-knee-to-president-trump-tariffs-put-on-hold-plus-panama-caves-on-giving-china-control-of-the-canal-agrees-to-47s-demands
TARIFFS RE: CANADA
https://globalnews.ca/news/10995552/tariffs-trudeau-trump-call-canada-us/
DENMARK WILLING TO ALLOW LARGER U.S. PRESENCE IN GREENLAND
https://www.brusselstimes.com/world/1425791/denmark-willing-to-allow-larger-us-presence-in-greenland-says-pm
TRUMP ENDING GENDER INDOCTRINATION K-12
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trump-issues-executive-order-to-end-gender-indoctrination-critical-race-theory-in-k-12-schools/
TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER RE: EDUCATION DEPT.
https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/education-department-trump-executive-order-eeaf1cb6
