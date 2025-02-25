🚨✈️Delta passengers evacuate after smoke fills cabin – 3rd emergency in one week (this video is from yesterday, Feb 24th)

The Boeing 717 was heading to South Carolina when a haze forced 99 passengers and crew to evacuate using emergency slides. No injuries were reported. This marks Delta's third emergency in just days.

Earlier, a flight to Australia returned to LA due to smoke, and another plane flipped over and caught fire in Toronto.