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Leigh-Allyn Baker Breaks Her Silence & Tells The Truth, Her Faith, Her Children & Death Threats
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216 views • March 24, 2021
Hollywood Celebrity, Leigh-Allyn Baker, goes on the record with Charlene Bollinger and the United Medical Freedom Super PAC about what she has been through since realizing her children have been vaccine injured. This was her "wake-up call." She has decided to speak up and stand with the UMFSP to fight tyranny and defend our medical and health freedoms that will support the life of all the dear children in America and around the world. This is one interview you will not soon forget. We are thankful to have this woman of integrity and honor on our team as the voice of all mothers who love their children.
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About Charlene Bollinger
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Charlene Bollinger is co-founder and CEO of "The Truth About Cancer" and "The Truth About Vaccines." She is also one of the founders of the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement.
UMFSP Mission: “To save our families and future generations from tyranny, restore and defend our medical and health freedoms, and support candidates, leaders, organizations, and movements who believe in freedom, truth, and liberty.”
UMFSP Vision: Glorifying God by executing our mission with excellence resulting in an America with the world’s top-ranked health system and the healthiest people on earth.
Become a member and help us win back America for our children! ➡️ https://tinyurl.com/umfsp-brighteon
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About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is co-founder and CEO of "The Truth About Cancer" and "The Truth About Vaccines." She is also one of the founders of the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement.
UMFSP Mission: “To save our families and future generations from tyranny, restore and defend our medical and health freedoms, and support candidates, leaders, organizations, and movements who believe in freedom, truth, and liberty.”
UMFSP Vision: Glorifying God by executing our mission with excellence resulting in an America with the world’s top-ranked health system and the healthiest people on earth.
Become a member and help us win back America for our children! ➡️ https://tinyurl.com/umfsp-brighteon
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