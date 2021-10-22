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Bomb In West Virginia, Crash Outside CIA HQ
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121 views • October 22, 2021
Very odd story of an inexplicable bomb simply found and safely handled on a barge. Possibly fatal crash outside near CIA HQ in McLean.
Sources:
https://wvmetronews.com/2021/10/22/state-police-discover-bomb-along-ohio-river/
https://www.tysonsreporter.com/2021/10/22/developing-crash-near-cia-shuts-down-george-washington-parkway-in-mclean/
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Sources:
https://wvmetronews.com/2021/10/22/state-police-discover-bomb-along-ohio-river/
https://www.tysonsreporter.com/2021/10/22/developing-crash-near-cia-shuts-down-george-washington-parkway-in-mclean/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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