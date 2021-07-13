The Ten Commandments (In Buddhism they have 5 precepts.)

In Buddhism they have 5 precepts with sub-precepts which come to the same kind of deeply spiritual messages.

The Five precepts (Sanskrit: pañcaśīla; Pali: pañcasīla) or five rules of training (Sanskrit: pañcaśikṣapada; Pali: pañcasikkhapada) is the most important system of morality for Buddhist lay people. They constitute the basic code of ethics to be respected by lay followers of Buddhism.



All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.



The Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:2-17 NKJV)

1 “I am the Lord your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. You shall have no other gods before Me.

2 “You shall not make for yourself a carved image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth; you shall not bow down to them nor serve them. For I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children to the third and fourth generations of those who hate Me, but showing mercy to thousands, to those who love Me and keep My Commandments.

3 “You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain, for the Lord will not hold him guiltless who takes His name in vain.

4 “Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is the Sabbath of the Lord your God. In it you shall do no work: you, nor your son, nor your daughter, nor your male servant, nor your female servant, nor your cattle, nor your stranger who is within your gates. For in six days the Lord made the heavens and the earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested the seventh day. Therefore the Lord blessed the Sabbath day and hallowed it.

5 “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord your God is giving you.

6 “You shall not murder.

7 “You shall not commit adultery.

8 “You shall not steal.

9 “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.

10 “You shall not covet your neighbor's house; you shall not covet your neighbor's wife, nor his male servant, nor his female servant, nor his ox, nor his donkey, nor anything that is your neighbor's.”



All though my years I have studied almost all religions which has led me to Spiritual Philosophy and nothing more. I am an Ascetic Shaman Mystic. No Dogma nor any affiliation with any denomination or Religious Imperialisms has penetrated my life hood.

Only Spiritual Technology of OMNISCIENCE where ONE becomes Omniscient, Omnipotent & Omnipresent.



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When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

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