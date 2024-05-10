MUST-WATCH: Prof. Stefan Homburg explains, with surgical precision, why there was no pandemic starting in 2020

"There were no more severe respiratory ilnesses than usual in 2020 and 2021. Corona came, influenza disappeared."



"Age-standardised mortality was not higher in 2020 than usual. Mortality only increased since 2021 [just after the "vaccine" roll-out started]."



"The idea of a 'pandemic' arose exclusively from new types of mass testing... [which] led the public to believe that there were more sick people and deaths than usual, which was not true."



"One must also ask whether the measures [masks, lockdowns etc] were really intended to prevent infection, which they clearly did not, or rather served the purpose of breaking down vaccine hesitancy."



Source @RealWideAwakeMedia





