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Podcast CENSORSHIP is Coming
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30 views • January 26, 2021
Taken from episode #98 of our podcast: https://youtu.be/-6lySxm6VpA
Our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/fruitbasket
Our SubscribeStar:
https://https://www.subscribestar.com...
Sean's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/seandcastro...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seandcastro
Jordan's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jordanbucke...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/jordanbuckelew
We're also on SoundCloud and iTunes!
https://soundcloud.com/the-fruit-bask...
https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/M...
The content shown or presented in this video that is not directly owned by The Fruit Basket is strictly for the purpose of commentary, criticism, or news reporting. We claim no ownership of any of the standalone clips or articles featured in this video unless otherwise expressed.
#podcast #thesquad #censorship
Our Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/fruitbasket
Our SubscribeStar:
https://https://www.subscribestar.com...
Sean's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/seandcastro...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/seandcastro
Jordan's social crap:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jordanbucke...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/jordanbuckelew
We're also on SoundCloud and iTunes!
https://soundcloud.com/the-fruit-bask...
https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/M...
The content shown or presented in this video that is not directly owned by The Fruit Basket is strictly for the purpose of commentary, criticism, or news reporting. We claim no ownership of any of the standalone clips or articles featured in this video unless otherwise expressed.
#podcast #thesquad #censorship
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