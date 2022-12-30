12.30.22 The WAKE UP just getting STARTED, Enough already, Space FORCE takes COMMS, BOOM. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Dec 30, 2022
You know the work by the anons getting the information out quickly even during this holiday season has been tremendous. Everyone is working together to wake up the masses… Twitter is just getting started, more on that, the voices of freedom are ringing loud and clear, the debates, info on crimes and more are finally getting noticed.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v234eig-12.30.22-the-wake-up-just-getting-started-enough-already-space-force-takes-.html
