© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9Sep19 Trump Doxing Gunowners: Fast & Furious 2 or Attempt to Rescue Google & Apple’s Privacy Reputations?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • September 09, 2019
The Trump administration has demanded personal information on well over 10,000 people who downloaded a legal app to use a legal rifle scope. Is it a renewed push for UN Arms Trade Treaty under the guise of restricting exports (like Fast & Furious false flag)? Meanwhile, the #3 House Democrat says the Bill of Rights couldn’t be passed today as GOP senators beg Trump for gun control measures.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.