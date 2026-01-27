BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Harvesting Body Parts Dream 1-26-26@6:20 AM Shared 1-27-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
185 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the harvesting of body parts to be used in experiments and such like using the fallen ones' technology.

Ephesians 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesuschrist.com/

www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Keywords
organsarmsharvesting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
The digital reset: How a one-week social media fast rewires well-being

The digital reset: How a one-week social media fast rewires well-being

Willow Tohi
California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State&#8217;s wildfires

California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State’s wildfires

Ramon Tomey
Conservative commentators goad Trump into BOMBING Iran

Conservative commentators goad Trump into BOMBING Iran

Ramon Tomey
Federal crackdown forces Chicago children&#8217;s hospital to halt gender alteration drugs for minors

Federal crackdown forces Chicago children’s hospital to halt gender alteration drugs for minors

Belle Carter
STUDY: Severe vitamin D deficiency linked to higher risk of hospitalization from respiratory infections

STUDY: Severe vitamin D deficiency linked to higher risk of hospitalization from respiratory infections

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy