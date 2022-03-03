© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Law & Disorder? with Brad Johnson President - AIR
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 03, 2022
Brad if you remember is the President of Americans For Intelligence Reform, an independent watch dog group that pays close attention to things most of us never even see. It's been a while since Brad joined us so I'm sure there will be a lot to cover!
A little about Brad:
Brad Johnson retired as a Senior Operations Officer and Chief of Station with the Central Intelligence Agency’s Directorate of Operations. He has served domestically and abroad with numerous assignments often during periods of armed conflict. He has served overseas in direct support of the War against Terrorism.
Mr. Johnson is a certified senior expert in Counterintelligence issues with extensive direct experience in the field. He is a senior expert in surveillance and surveillance detection issues.
Follow Brad's work here:
https://intelreform.org/
GET ON WIMKIN!!!!!! The full live stream will be done on Wimkin, the uploads will go out afterwards. I'm still trying to figure streaming to Rumble in light of recent developements we have to do this in order to continue to stream uncensored and unpersecuted...
Stay tuned folks, we have so many unbelievable guest interviews coming up. They will be coming fast and furious, it just seemed a waste to do them and have them removed in hours, No more.
To support our work and keep our fight moving forward you can e-transfer tp [email protected] or [email protected]
Find What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
[email protected]
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/what...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanad...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
[email protected]
[email protected]
A little about Brad:
Brad Johnson retired as a Senior Operations Officer and Chief of Station with the Central Intelligence Agency’s Directorate of Operations. He has served domestically and abroad with numerous assignments often during periods of armed conflict. He has served overseas in direct support of the War against Terrorism.
Mr. Johnson is a certified senior expert in Counterintelligence issues with extensive direct experience in the field. He is a senior expert in surveillance and surveillance detection issues.
Follow Brad's work here:
https://intelreform.org/
GET ON WIMKIN!!!!!! The full live stream will be done on Wimkin, the uploads will go out afterwards. I'm still trying to figure streaming to Rumble in light of recent developements we have to do this in order to continue to stream uncensored and unpersecuted...
Stay tuned folks, we have so many unbelievable guest interviews coming up. They will be coming fast and furious, it just seemed a waste to do them and have them removed in hours, No more.
To support our work and keep our fight moving forward you can e-transfer tp [email protected] or [email protected]
Find What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
[email protected]
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/what...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanad...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatsUp_Canada/
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
https://www.facebook.com/EthicsOverFear/
https://twitter.com/EthicsOverFear/
[email protected]
[email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.