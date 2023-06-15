NATO is in Panic Mode┃Russia has begun to use its 'Trump Card' - The Latest Complex 'AGRICULTURE'

Seeing how military experts are fiercely discussing the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army and trying in every possible way to understand why such a large amount of Western heavy military equipment was destroyed in just one week, I finally began to realize the Americans' unwillingness to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine. You can call the Americans whatever you want, accusing them of all mortal sins and branding them as warmongers, but the fact that these guys are very cunning and know their business is an undeniable fact that we all need to come to terms with.

