CHP Talks: Nadine Ness—Stopping Pedophilia and Child Grooming

August 17, 2023: My guest this week is Nadine Ness, a favourite guest on our show. This brave mother of four is a former RCMP officer and has recently released the first of several important video messages on the topic of pedophilia and how various organizations are grooming vulnerable children for the sex trade. Nadine shares about her personal journey as a survivor of abuse, her healing, her faith and her work now to protect innocent children. This podcast is not considered suitable for young children.
