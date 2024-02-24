AI Goes Woke: Removes White People - Dr. Phil & Rogan - Fani Willis Saga Continues 2/23/24

Weekly News Report- Google's new search engine Gemini comes up with some surprising search results to questions such as "name a physicist from the 17th century" & also creates black George Washington. AT&T & other cellular providers have massive nationwide outage on Thursday. Dr. Phil with Joe Rogan shares huge Interview w/ border patrol, showing American taxpayers funding trafficking of migrant children into s** slavery. The Fani Willis saga continues as new cell phone data emerges. A bombshell report from the NY Post dropped this week that reporter Catherine Herridge of CBS had "her personal files seized by the network" in what is being called an "unprecedented" move. Herridge was investigating the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to her firing. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories!
