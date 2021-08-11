An interview with Dr. Isaac Golden

Isaac Golden has been a homoeopathic practitioner since 1984, and teacher since 1988. He founded the Australasian College of Hahnemannian Homoeopathy in 1990, which offers distance education courses in homoeopathic and natural medicine. Isaac is a regular contributor to local and international academic journals, and is the author of eleven books on homoeopathy. He has lectured in 10 countries. He is a world authority on homoeoprophylaxis – the use of homoeopathic medicines for specific infectious disease prevention – and was the first person to be awarded a PhD from a mainstream Australian University for research on a homoeopathic topic.



He is presently undertaking a range of research projects in Australia and overseas. He was an Honorary Research Fellow, Faculty of Science, Federation University Australia from 2013 to 2016. He is currently Deputy Chair of the National Institute of Integrative Medicine Ethics Committee, and is a research consultant. He is the Australian contact person for Liga Medicorum Homoeopathica Internationalis.



He co-founded the Health Australia Party in July 2015.