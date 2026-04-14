A leak from social media began circulating on April 12, 2026, showing an US Air Force Kc135 Stratotanker tanker arriving at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England from Middle East, with many holes clearly visible covering its fuselage. According to several converging information, the hapless plane may have belonged to a group of refueling planes, which were hit during an Iranian missile or drone strike on the US airbase in Al Khrarj, Saudi Arabia. In the huge losses and damage that befell the air refueling fleet, serious damage to its body due to shrapnel, needed to be repaired as a result of the battle. The US is even now reactivating planes that have been retired from storage, and all of them are currently undergoing maintenance because they are models from 1958.

In Al Khrarj, footage has emerged showing Iranian ballistic missiles hitting Prince Sultan Air Base during Iranian strikes in March. The missiles hit very close to several US service members stationed at the base, which houses several KC-135 and KC-46 tankers, and other critical aircraft. Satellite imagery proved the destruction of at least 3 KC-135 aircraft, and serious damage to many other parked aircraft. The US eventually removed the damaged KC-135 due to damage to a repair station in Saudi Arabia.

Separately, Iraqis found the wreckage of a crashed KC-135 aerial refueling plane, involved in a mid-air collision in western Iraq on March 11. CENTCOM officially acknowledged the loss of the aircraft and the deaths of the 6 crew members on board, but quickly claimed it was an accident. KC-135 Stratotanker is the backbone of Air Force operations, because without it no long-range mission is complete. Aircraft are life carriers for fighter aircraft on the high seas and distant airspace, but the possibility of several experiencing disease is indicated by rashes all over the fuselage.

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