Sabbath worship services: false prophets & their false date predictions

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Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant Church. His website is www.ssremnant.org and his email is [email protected]
In his powerful sermon, pastor Craig speaks about examples of false prophets and their false date predictions concerning the mark of the beast.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Website: www.ssremnant.org
Email: [email protected]
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington