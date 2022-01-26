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ALERT!! Global elites are attacking Conservative Republicans in red states using tainted COVID-19 vaccines, senior scientists confirm
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14 views • January 26, 2022
Now that the #MedicalTyranny is being dialed back by those behind #Globalism the audience should be aware of #FalseFlag #CyberAttacks and educate yourself on #ESG a #SocialCreditScore being pushed into the United States. Dr. Andrew Huff, a former associate of Daszak, is coming out with the explosive claim that Daszak worked closely with the CIA around the time he pushed for mad science in Wuhan. Unbelievable. https://howbadismybatch.com/ #covidvaxexposed #donotcomply #DoNotComplyEVER #markofthebooster #unvaccinated #COVIDIOTS #VaccineSideEffects #VaccineDeaths #CovidVaxExposed
#Stop1984 #NoVaccineMandates #WeWillNotComply #wewillALLbethere
#Stop1984 #NoVaccineMandates #WeWillNotComply #wewillALLbethere
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