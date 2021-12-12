30 Tornadoes Swept Across US - December 10/11, 2021

A deadly late-season tornado outbreak, the deadliest on record in December, produced catastrophic damage and numerous fatalities across portions of the Southern United States and Ohio Valley from the evening of December 10 to the early morning of December 11, 2021. Tornado activity began in northeastern Arkansas, before progressing into Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky.



1:02 Tornado Outbreak: early part of the quad-state tornado through Monette, AR and Caruthersvile, MO. Clipped front end, back end of this video; most informative only.

:16 Large wedge tornado as it approached us on I-55 near mile marker 16 south of Hayti, Missouri.

:24 Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville (IL), where 100 people were trapped inside.

:11 Life-flight helicopter landing now on scene.

:29 Drone video of where two homes sat before being ripped off their foundations, two casualties (one critical) in Defiance, MO.

2:46 Russian reporting on the tornado: "A whole series of powerful tornadoes in America. Five states in the center of the country are under attack at once: Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. The authorities do not rule out: there will be hundreds of dead. So far, we know about the victims in the collapse of a factory in Kentucky, a warehouse of a large online store in Illinois and in a nursing home in Arkansas. Footage from Mayfield, Kentucky. There was not a single surviving building where the tornado passed. Some have been razed to the ground, including a police station and a fire station. The candle factory was almost completely destroyed. According to the New York Times, there were more than 100 workers inside, while about 40 people managed to be pulled out from under the rubble. The hurricane wind turned over huge trucks like toy cars. The governor of the state made an appeal immediately after the scale of the tragedy became clear. He said that he himself could not yet get through to some of his relatives and called on everyone to persevere. In total, forecasters counted about 30 tornadoes in five states."

:05 End of Message, as stated by Joe Brandon.



Total video 5:16



Thumbnail: Two Tornadoes in Bay, Arkansas