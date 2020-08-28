Playing Stupid Games: US Rams Russian Military Trucks In Syria

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The US continues to illegally occupy Syrian territory and to illegally confiscate Syrian oil, but it is also playing very dangerous military games with the Russians, who are in Syria legally at the request of their ally. This week a US military vehicle attempting to block Russian passage along a Syrian road rammed the Russian military vehicle. Several American soldiers were reported injured. What is the purpose of this risky adventurism? Also today, Department of Justice looks into forced relocation of Covid patients into nursing homes; Hillary tells Joe to start a "color revolution" in the US if he loses the election.
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