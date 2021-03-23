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The Bio Weapon Is Right In Front Of You
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541 views • March 23, 2021
The globalist's planned bio weapon isn't a weapon of mass destruction that would immediately alert the military. It isn't a massive blanket of Anthrax across the U.S. population. It is exactly where you least expect it. The Covid pandemic wiped out thousands of senior citizens and obese people with compromised immune systems. The Covid vaccine is phase 2 of the globalists bio weapon. Many have died of all ages and backgrounds from the onslaught of legally protected pharmaceutical companies unleashing the experimental mrna vaccine. And under the Biden administration it may become mandatory.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6058cb6ebe61d356f3b9281c
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6058cb6ebe61d356f3b9281c
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