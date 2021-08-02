THE ART OF HYPER DIMENSIONAL WAR / THE ANATOMY OF AN ARCHON ATTACK

Archons, Parasites that are Hyper-dimensionaland Responsible for the Manipulation of MankindParasites on the LooshHumans are their energy sourceParasites that feed on our Negative EmotionsManipulation of Mankind from the 4th Dimension to the 3rd Dimension and back to the 4th to HideConspiracies involving the corruption in Washington, ineffectual local school-boards, crooked cops, unjust legal system, swindling medical industry, and black-budgeting military.Subliminal Programming through Media and Entertainment, Secret Societies behind Political Events, and the deception of organized religion. Even more sensitive topics, the UFO phenomenon, alien and military abduction, and government, mind control projects.These beings feed upon the spiritual, emotional, and sexual energy of the human masses, recruit individuals with special abilities or positions of power useful for their agenda and attempt to destroy those who pose a threat to their control system.In America, tens of thousands of children and adults go missing each year never to be seen again, they are torturously dissected to extract every last drop of loosh resulting from the emotional terror and pain; then their flesh is consumed by reptilians while glands, blood, and leftover body parts are processed for the greys.These would-be controllers we see in the news with their suits, uniforms, and even religious or otherwise regalia are fundamentally impotent. If you look honestly they're sick psychos in human form.They're ugly, sickly, shallow, and weak. The power of this so-called enemy attempting to oppress us is the ultimate of our complacent making. Their only power is that which we empower them with.Without us they're nothing.STORIES WRITTEN BY:The Anatomy of an Archon Attack / by Patrick HerbertThe Art of Hyper Dimensional WarTom / montalk.netVIDEO CREATED AND ARRANGED BY:RON HOFFMANAUDIO EDITED AND ENHANCED BY:RON HOFFMANPICTURES BY:BING WALLPAPER, GOOGLEWALLPAPER, wallpaperscraft.comwallpapers.com, pixabay.com, pexels.com, hdwallpapers.inwallpapercave.com, wallpapershome.com, getwallpapers.comSOUND EFFECTS BY:Soundnap.com, Soundbible.com, Pond5.comYoutube sound effects✅ Use this track for FREE IN NON-COMMERCIAL VIDEOS (no promotion of paid products or services) without the monetization.Just subscribe to our channel, like this video and credit us exactly as follows (copy/paste; no exceptions)______________________________________Credits:Track: “Phobia”Music by Elysium Audio Labs_____________________________________✅ You will receive a copyright notification to protect your content from abuse and fraudulent copyright strikes. It doesn't affect your video or channel in any way. Just ignore it, leave it there and do not dispute it. Please continue reading below or see the FAQ on our website to learn more about that._______________________________Stranger Think - Stranger Things Remix - C418 (Copyright free)Song: Stranger ThinkAlbum:Artist: C418______________________________Space - Sci-fi Soundscape￼Background Track / C.O.A.G. MUSIC – NO COPYRIGHTNoticeAge-restricted video (requested by uploader)