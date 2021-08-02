© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE ART OF HYPER DIMENSIONAL WAR / THE ANATOMY OF AN ARCHON ATTACK
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • August 02, 2021
Archons, Parasites that are Hyper-dimensional
and Responsible for the Manipulation of Mankind
Parasites on the Loosh
Humans are their energy source
Parasites that feed on our Negative Emotions
Manipulation of Mankind from the 4th Dimension to the 3rd Dimension and back to the 4th to Hide
Conspiracies involving the corruption in Washington, ineffectual local school-boards, crooked cops, unjust legal system, swindling medical industry, and black-budgeting military.
Subliminal Programming through Media and Entertainment, Secret Societies behind Political Events, and the deception of organized religion. Even more sensitive topics, the UFO phenomenon, alien and military abduction, and government, mind control projects.
These beings feed upon the spiritual, emotional, and sexual energy of the human masses, recruit individuals with special abilities or positions of power useful for their agenda and attempt to destroy those who pose a threat to their control system.
In America, tens of thousands of children and adults go missing each year never to be seen again, they are torturously dissected to extract every last drop of loosh resulting from the emotional terror and pain; then their flesh is consumed by reptilians while glands, blood, and leftover body parts are processed for the greys.
These would-be controllers we see in the news with their suits, uniforms, and even religious or otherwise regalia are fundamentally impotent. If you look honestly they're sick psychos in human form.
They're ugly, sickly, shallow, and weak. The power of this so-called enemy attempting to oppress us is the ultimate of our complacent making. Their only power is that which we empower them with.
Without us they're nothing.
STORIES WRITTEN BY:
The Anatomy of an Archon Attack / by Patrick Herbert
The Art of Hyper Dimensional War
Tom / montalk.net
VIDEO CREATED AND ARRANGED BY:
RON HOFFMAN
AUDIO EDITED AND ENHANCED BY:
RON HOFFMAN
PICTURES BY:
BING WALLPAPER, GOOGLEWALLPAPER, wallpaperscraft.com
wallpapers.com, pixabay.com, pexels.com, hdwallpapers.in
wallpapercave.com, wallpapershome.com, getwallpapers.com
SOUND EFFECTS BY:
Soundnap.com, Soundbible.com, Pond5.com
Youtube sound effects
✅ Use this track for FREE IN NON-COMMERCIAL VIDEOS (no promotion of paid products or services) without the monetization.
Just subscribe to our channel, like this video and credit us exactly as follows (copy/paste; no exceptions)
______________________________________
Credits:
Track: “Phobia”
Music by Elysium Audio Labs
https://www.elysiumaudiolabs.com
https://bit.ly/2QmAxRW
https://youtu.be/a5N99v5VmPk
_____________________________________
✅ You will receive a copyright notification to protect your content from abuse and fraudulent copyright strikes. It doesn't affect your video or channel in any way. Just ignore it, leave it there and do not dispute it. Please continue reading below or see the FAQ on our website to learn more about that.
_______________________________
Stranger Think - Stranger Things Remix - C418 (Copyright free)
Song: Stranger Think
Album:
Artist: C418
______________________________
Space - Sci-fi Soundscape￼Background Track / C.O.A.G. MUSIC – NO COPYRIGHT
Notice
Age-restricted video (requested by uploader)
and Responsible for the Manipulation of Mankind
Parasites on the Loosh
Humans are their energy source
Parasites that feed on our Negative Emotions
Manipulation of Mankind from the 4th Dimension to the 3rd Dimension and back to the 4th to Hide
Conspiracies involving the corruption in Washington, ineffectual local school-boards, crooked cops, unjust legal system, swindling medical industry, and black-budgeting military.
Subliminal Programming through Media and Entertainment, Secret Societies behind Political Events, and the deception of organized religion. Even more sensitive topics, the UFO phenomenon, alien and military abduction, and government, mind control projects.
These beings feed upon the spiritual, emotional, and sexual energy of the human masses, recruit individuals with special abilities or positions of power useful for their agenda and attempt to destroy those who pose a threat to their control system.
In America, tens of thousands of children and adults go missing each year never to be seen again, they are torturously dissected to extract every last drop of loosh resulting from the emotional terror and pain; then their flesh is consumed by reptilians while glands, blood, and leftover body parts are processed for the greys.
These would-be controllers we see in the news with their suits, uniforms, and even religious or otherwise regalia are fundamentally impotent. If you look honestly they're sick psychos in human form.
They're ugly, sickly, shallow, and weak. The power of this so-called enemy attempting to oppress us is the ultimate of our complacent making. Their only power is that which we empower them with.
Without us they're nothing.
STORIES WRITTEN BY:
The Anatomy of an Archon Attack / by Patrick Herbert
The Art of Hyper Dimensional War
Tom / montalk.net
VIDEO CREATED AND ARRANGED BY:
RON HOFFMAN
AUDIO EDITED AND ENHANCED BY:
RON HOFFMAN
PICTURES BY:
BING WALLPAPER, GOOGLEWALLPAPER, wallpaperscraft.com
wallpapers.com, pixabay.com, pexels.com, hdwallpapers.in
wallpapercave.com, wallpapershome.com, getwallpapers.com
SOUND EFFECTS BY:
Soundnap.com, Soundbible.com, Pond5.com
Youtube sound effects
✅ Use this track for FREE IN NON-COMMERCIAL VIDEOS (no promotion of paid products or services) without the monetization.
Just subscribe to our channel, like this video and credit us exactly as follows (copy/paste; no exceptions)
______________________________________
Credits:
Track: “Phobia”
Music by Elysium Audio Labs
https://www.elysiumaudiolabs.com
https://bit.ly/2QmAxRW
https://youtu.be/a5N99v5VmPk
_____________________________________
✅ You will receive a copyright notification to protect your content from abuse and fraudulent copyright strikes. It doesn't affect your video or channel in any way. Just ignore it, leave it there and do not dispute it. Please continue reading below or see the FAQ on our website to learn more about that.
_______________________________
Stranger Think - Stranger Things Remix - C418 (Copyright free)
Song: Stranger Think
Album:
Artist: C418
______________________________
Space - Sci-fi Soundscape￼Background Track / C.O.A.G. MUSIC – NO COPYRIGHT
Notice
Age-restricted video (requested by uploader)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.