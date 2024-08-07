Official Gov't Docs Prove Brigitte Macron Is a Male Pedophile - Media Blackout

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A strange thing happens to journalists and fact checkers who set out to debunk the claim that Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte was actually born male.
These journalists think it’s a ridiculous conspiracy theory that will be easy to dismiss and debunk.
Then they quickly realize that they were wrong. Very wrong.
Just as there is a mountain of evidence in the US that Barack Obama’s wife Michelle is actually a man named Michael Robinson, there is even more evidence in France that the president is married to a man who seduced him when he was a 14-year-old boy, before transitioning to life as a woman, and operating as the future president’s handler.
If that sounds far-fetched and ridiculous, well… that’s what the journalists and fact checkers thought too before they became firm believers that Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, is a transgender pedophile who lived as a man for 30 years and is now hiding in plain sight.
