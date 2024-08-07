BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Official Gov't Docs Prove Brigitte Macron Is a Male Pedophile - Media Blackout
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9978 followers
703 views • 9 months ago

A strange thing happens to journalists and fact checkers who set out to debunk the claim that Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte was actually born male.

These journalists think it’s a ridiculous conspiracy theory that will be easy to dismiss and debunk.

Then they quickly realize that they were wrong. Very wrong.

Just as there is a mountain of evidence in the US that Barack Obama’s wife Michelle is actually a man named Michael Robinson, there is even more evidence in France that the president is married to a man who seduced him when he was a 14-year-old boy, before transitioning to life as a woman, and operating as the future president’s handler.

If that sounds far-fetched and ridiculous, well… that’s what the journalists and fact checkers thought too before they became firm believers that Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, is a transgender pedophile who lived as a man for 30 years and is now hiding in plain sight.

Keywords
macroncandace owensbrigitte macronnatacha reybrigitte transbrigitte manjean michel trogneux
