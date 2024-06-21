BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Savanah Hernandez covers the illegal immigrant crisis in Massachusetts
Savanah Hernandez | MA-Got an inside look at the migrant hotel, 30 minutes outside of Boston, where rooms are being rented out for illegal immigrants for $5,400 a month.


$9 million in taxpayer dollars are going toward this hotel and Boston has done a good job of hiding their migrant crisis by shipping illegals to smaller towns and cities throughout Massachusetts



@FrontlinesTPUSA

https://x.com/sav_says_/status/1803878327683613031

