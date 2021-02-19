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Best & Taylor Intel (2/19/2021): Prophetic Dream — The End of Homo Sapien? — Trying to Force WW3? — ‘This is What Devils Do’
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280 views • February 20, 2021
Trump, Pence, Arrival, Strong Delusions, Revolution, Earth Changes, Cosmic Signs, 44 & More…
While it may seem quiet, it isn’t, as Biden is pushing America-Babylon into WW3, Israel, Syria, Iran, Russia, China all have “issues” with each other as God brings about His final agenda for the last days. Biden is moving as fast as he can to hand the USA over to the UN and China as the American people sleep on! The Texas damage from the polar vortex is unknown along with a host of other southern states in what appears to be a judgment from God Himself and will only worsen food supply chains and along with it, a steep rise in food prices that people cannot afford due to CV-19 shutdowns. More and more UFO/Alien “disclosure” articles are now appearing, meaning that the ARRIVAL is very close at hand, Larry’s recent dream/vision and more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
While it may seem quiet, it isn’t, as Biden is pushing America-Babylon into WW3, Israel, Syria, Iran, Russia, China all have “issues” with each other as God brings about His final agenda for the last days. Biden is moving as fast as he can to hand the USA over to the UN and China as the American people sleep on! The Texas damage from the polar vortex is unknown along with a host of other southern states in what appears to be a judgment from God Himself and will only worsen food supply chains and along with it, a steep rise in food prices that people cannot afford due to CV-19 shutdowns. More and more UFO/Alien “disclosure” articles are now appearing, meaning that the ARRIVAL is very close at hand, Larry’s recent dream/vision and more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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