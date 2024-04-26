'I'M SURE THESE WILL NEVER, EVER BE USED AGAINST US CITIZENS' 🔊 THE INCURIOUS

Wall Street Silver - "I'm sure these will never, ever be used against US citizens. I feel safe because the government loves me" - Leftist 🔊
Changed the text of the title, since you and I both know this isn't about political divisions; this is We The People of the World versus a bunch of soulless scumbags, their golems, proxy warriors, cutouts, shabbos goyim and sayanim
To think that these maniacs haven't WEAPONIZED everything that you see...is INCURIOUSITY 🤤
Robot dog? 🤖 Always meant as a weapon against you
Perhaps you can set up a Furby as a counteroffensive...who knows 🤔
Source: https://twitter.com/wallstreetsilv/status/1783382784720973963
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.