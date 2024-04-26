Create New Account
'I'M SURE THESE WILL NEVER, EVER BE USED AGAINST US CITIZENS' 🔊 THE INCURIOUS
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
520 Subscribers
852 views
Published Friday

Wall Street Silver - "I'm sure these will never, ever be used against US citizens. I feel safe because the government loves me" - Leftist 🔊


Changed the text of the title, since you and I both know this isn't about political divisions; this is We The People of the World versus a bunch of soulless scumbags, their golems, proxy warriors, cutouts, shabbos goyim and sayanim


To think that these maniacs haven't WEAPONIZED everything that you see...is INCURIOUSITY 🤤


Robot dog? 🤖 Always meant as a weapon against you


Perhaps you can set up a Furby as a counteroffensive...who knows 🤔


Source: https://twitter.com/wallstreetsilv/status/1783382784720973963

Keywords
weaponizedrobot doghomosexual banking mafiacutoutsmulti pronged attackgolemsproxy warriorsshabbos goyimincuriosity

