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CoronaVirus Health Surveillance Happens With Teams. Was Singapore Statistics First
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51 views • May 11, 2020
George Webb investigator reporter
https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/...
Newsletter 22/2012 - From Brussels angle
ARTICLE by Giuseppe Benassi, Deputy Director of the NATO Office of Security
Protection and exchange of classified information, important aspect of cooperation in the security field in South East Europe.
Such a need derives from:
Membership in a larger community (NATO, EU, Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation-OCCAR, etc.);
Participation in operations (International Security Assistance Force-ISAF, Ocean Shield, etc
https://www.nytimes.com/reuters/2020/...
Newsletter 22/2012 - From Brussels angle
ARTICLE by Giuseppe Benassi, Deputy Director of the NATO Office of Security
Protection and exchange of classified information, important aspect of cooperation in the security field in South East Europe.
Such a need derives from:
Membership in a larger community (NATO, EU, Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation-OCCAR, etc.);
Participation in operations (International Security Assistance Force-ISAF, Ocean Shield, etc
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