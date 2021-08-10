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Is There Room At The Shelter? If There Is, Why Do I See So Many Homeless People In My City?
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72 views • August 10, 2021
Why are there so many homeless people in the parks and by the freeway? Are the shelters all full? Among the questions that the Grants Pass Gospel Rescue Mission staff is asked most frequently, the question of vacancy is always near the top of the list. “Does the Mission have room?” and “Why?” are the questions Director of Resident Services Brian Bouteller aims to answer in this video.
Learn more:
http://gospelrescuemissiongp.org
Learn more:
http://gospelrescuemissiongp.org
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