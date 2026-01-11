Trump & Rumors Of Trump! Trump Will Maduro You Too!

The Bible warns us of a time of "wars and rumors of wars." But, what about "peace and safety?" It seems like there is a time of "Trump and rumors of Trump" occurring today. This will cause peace and safety prior to another phase of wars and rumors of wars. Does this sound biblical? Yes. God needs to accomplish His plans, and coalescing the nations into a strong peace agreement before the Beast (antichrist) takes power seems to be His plan. It seems like God is placing His special protection around Trump to hasten the events. Trump's plans to warn world leaders that he can "Maduro them too," are good reasons to join a world peace agreement. We should experience a hastily built Trump World Order being replaced by another New World Order soon.