Experiment: Suck Air Out Of Room & Drone Cannot Fly
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
157 followers
Follow
1
129 views • 1 day ago

… true science means observable, testable, repeatable.  This is a real scientific experiment, it’s how real actual science is done. If you can’t observe it, it’s not real science.  Like how you can’t observe water sticking to a spinning g ball.  That’s because it cannot be done.  So there’s nothing to observe, nothing to test…. you must simply have blind faith that it is the truth. Yes, professors, textbooks, movies and media idols will tell you water can absolutely stick to a spinning ball.  But they cannot prove it.  Faith is the opposite of science. 

