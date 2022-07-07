A Shocking Discovery About Generic Medications #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇 https://www.youtube.com/embed/it9lqJQjD8I Do you know where generic medication comes from? You may want to read on further… In this video, JC Medical founder Shawn Rowland, whose company helps people prepare for emergency situations and help equip with them with necessary antibiotics, reveals something he found out about generic medication supply chain. 💊 According to Shawn, 90% of the United States’ entire pharmaceutical supply chain is dependent on foreign factories such as those based in India and China. He explains that since the country is so dependent on foreign factories for generic medication, the country has NO domestic production capacity to produce generic medication. 🏭 What are your thoughts about the country’s dependence on foreign factories for generic medication? Let us know in the comments.