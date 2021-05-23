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End-time biblical signs: distress of nations
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90 views • May 23, 2021
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Credits to RT, VOA, TRT World, Press TV, Al Jazeera
For the past 5 years or so including in 2017 and 2018 from which most of the distress of nations clips in this video were compiled, we’ve seen worldwide anger, violent demonstrations, riots which point to the distress of nations as prophesied by the Lord and King Jesus Christ in Luke 21:25.
The following is a compilation of video clips on the distress of nations in the following countries including:
1:08 – Venezuela
2:05 – Greece
2:50 – Peru
4:10 – Spain
5:15 – Colombia
6:27 – Spain
7:34 – Haiti
8:31 – France
14:54 – Argentina
15:39 – France
17:57 – Belgium
18:59 – France
21:20 – Iraq
22:44 – Sudan
23:14 – France
24:42 – Sudan
The world is getting increasingly angry as it is being moved by satan to be angry!
As signs of the end of this age are all coming to pass simultaneously, Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God, mentioned in Matthew 24:6-7 and Luke 21:25 that there will wars and rumors of wars, with nations rising against other nations and kingdom against kingdom along with the distress of nations.
As always, the words of the Messiah, Jesus Christ, are true and are coming to pass because He is Faithful and True and is the Word of God (John 1:1, 14; Revelation 19:11). In John 14:29, Christ says, And now I have told you before it come to pass, that, when it is come to pass, ye might believe. As Christ mentions in Matthew 24:35, Heaven and earth shall pass away, but My words shall not pass away. His prophecies in Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21 do point to His imminent return.
The world is in distress and at war because it does not know Jesus Christ. No Christ = no peace. Know Christ = know peace.
Please turn to Christ and put your faith in Him, flee worldliness and today's pagan-tainted Christian churches & through the Holy Spirit, keep His holy 10 commandments, which represent His love (Revelation 14:12; Exodus 20:1-17; 1 John 5:3). Don’t believe in man's traditions (Mark 7:7,9). You won't find truth in man's theories and beliefs that are based on Babylonian paganism. The Bible (King James version) contains the words of Christ. Open its pages to know the true Christ, Who has the words of eternal life (John 6:68) and talk to Him daily through prayer and meditate on His words.
Do the right thing: choose life by embracing Christ, the Source of eternal love & eternal life. In Him, you will find truth, love and His peace.
The King IS coming back soon to bring back Him those who are truly His! Be ready for Him! As it is written in Revelation 11:15 - And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.
Can YOU afford to take that risk of missing out on Christ and the gift of eternal life at His return?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to RT, VOA, TRT World, Press TV, Al Jazeera
For the past 5 years or so including in 2017 and 2018 from which most of the distress of nations clips in this video were compiled, we’ve seen worldwide anger, violent demonstrations, riots which point to the distress of nations as prophesied by the Lord and King Jesus Christ in Luke 21:25.
The following is a compilation of video clips on the distress of nations in the following countries including:
1:08 – Venezuela
2:05 – Greece
2:50 – Peru
4:10 – Spain
5:15 – Colombia
6:27 – Spain
7:34 – Haiti
8:31 – France
14:54 – Argentina
15:39 – France
17:57 – Belgium
18:59 – France
21:20 – Iraq
22:44 – Sudan
23:14 – France
24:42 – Sudan
The world is getting increasingly angry as it is being moved by satan to be angry!
As signs of the end of this age are all coming to pass simultaneously, Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God, mentioned in Matthew 24:6-7 and Luke 21:25 that there will wars and rumors of wars, with nations rising against other nations and kingdom against kingdom along with the distress of nations.
As always, the words of the Messiah, Jesus Christ, are true and are coming to pass because He is Faithful and True and is the Word of God (John 1:1, 14; Revelation 19:11). In John 14:29, Christ says, And now I have told you before it come to pass, that, when it is come to pass, ye might believe. As Christ mentions in Matthew 24:35, Heaven and earth shall pass away, but My words shall not pass away. His prophecies in Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21 do point to His imminent return.
The world is in distress and at war because it does not know Jesus Christ. No Christ = no peace. Know Christ = know peace.
Please turn to Christ and put your faith in Him, flee worldliness and today's pagan-tainted Christian churches & through the Holy Spirit, keep His holy 10 commandments, which represent His love (Revelation 14:12; Exodus 20:1-17; 1 John 5:3). Don’t believe in man's traditions (Mark 7:7,9). You won't find truth in man's theories and beliefs that are based on Babylonian paganism. The Bible (King James version) contains the words of Christ. Open its pages to know the true Christ, Who has the words of eternal life (John 6:68) and talk to Him daily through prayer and meditate on His words.
Do the right thing: choose life by embracing Christ, the Source of eternal love & eternal life. In Him, you will find truth, love and His peace.
The King IS coming back soon to bring back Him those who are truly His! Be ready for Him! As it is written in Revelation 11:15 - And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.
Can YOU afford to take that risk of missing out on Christ and the gift of eternal life at His return?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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