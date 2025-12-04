New footage of the operations of the Russian UAV battalion named after Maxim Krivonos in the area of Krasnoarmeysk.

Destroyed: quad and pickup in the village of Grishino; BBM "Cossack" in the area of the village of Mironograd.

@(freeukrainianrepublic)

More from Rybar, on Myrnograd:

📝Nowhere to Run📝

Russian troops have surrounded Myrnograd

The battle for the Pokrovsk-Myrnograd metro area is nearing its conclusion. While enemy resources spread messages about a supposedly "difficult but controlled situation", Ukrainian formations are retreating to the northwest.

Russian units have established full control over the treelines between Krasnoarmiysk and Krasny Lyman, pushing the AFU from positions near the former Invest agricultural complex and the adjacent road. As a result, the Center Group units have physically surrounded the remaining garrison in the north of Myrnograd.

📌 Some members of Ukrainian formations are attempting to break out of the "cauldron", but this is now practically impossible. Several hundred AFU personnel remain in the city, but they are not offering organized resistance.

📌 However, clearing the buildings is complicated by the large number of civilians, among whom the enemy regularly sets up positions.

❗️Currently, the most intense fighting has shifted to the line of Hryshyne — Biletske. Russian troops are trying to establish control over these settlements on the "heels" of retreating Ukrainian formations, which would allow the Center Group to develop an offensive towards another major city — Dobropillia.