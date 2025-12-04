BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Destroyed quad & pickup in the village of Grishino, BBM 'Cossack' - near the village of Mironograd
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 1 day ago

New footage of the operations of the Russian UAV battalion named after Maxim Krivonos in the area of Krasnoarmeysk.

Destroyed: quad and pickup in the village of Grishino; BBM "Cossack" in the area of the village of Mironograd.

@(freeukrainianrepublic) 

More from Rybar, on Myrnograd:  

📝Nowhere to Run📝

Russian troops have surrounded Myrnograd

The battle for the Pokrovsk-Myrnograd metro area is nearing its conclusion. While enemy resources spread messages about a supposedly "difficult but controlled situation", Ukrainian formations are retreating to the northwest.

Russian units have established full control over the treelines between Krasnoarmiysk and Krasny Lyman, pushing the AFU from positions near the former Invest agricultural complex and the adjacent road. As a result, the Center Group units have physically surrounded the remaining garrison in the north of Myrnograd.

📌 Some members of Ukrainian formations are attempting to break out of the "cauldron", but this is now practically impossible. Several hundred AFU personnel remain in the city, but they are not offering organized resistance.

📌 However, clearing the buildings is complicated by the large number of civilians, among whom the enemy regularly sets up positions.

❗️Currently, the most intense fighting has shifted to the line of Hryshyne — Biletske. Russian troops are trying to establish control over these settlements on the "heels" of retreating Ukrainian formations, which would allow the Center Group to develop an offensive towards another major city — Dobropillia.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy