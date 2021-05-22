What Does Miles Mean by “Retrieving the CCP’s Money Telekinetically”?

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In the May 7, 2021 Getter, Mr. Miles Guo explained what he meant by “retrieving the CCP’s money telekinetically”. He said that because of the blockchain-based cryptocurrencies’ security, fairness, equality, and privacy, the 90 million CCP members will eventually realize that the safest place for them to save their money is Himalaya Reserve and Himalaya Coin. This is called “retrieving the CCP’s money telekinetically”!