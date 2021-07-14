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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 15
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141 views • July 14, 2021
Part 15: The Era of Depopulation… About our poisoned food, water, and care products, about GMOs and Family Planning. The true story behind sex education and the LGBTQ movement.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Evan King, Keys of Moon, Ghostrifter, Jonny Easton, Kevin Macleod
This is part 15 of 20 parts in total. Part 16 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Evan King, Keys of Moon, Ghostrifter, Jonny Easton, Kevin Macleod
This is part 15 of 20 parts in total. Part 16 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready...
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
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