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Multitudes In The Valley of Decision - Rend Your Hearts and Not Your Garments - Turn to the Lord
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16 views • March 01, 2020
a call to repentance and to cry out to the Lord. Many sitting on the fence today in the valley of decision. [Joe 3:14 KJV] Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision: for the day of the LORD [is] near in the valley of decision.
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