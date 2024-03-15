'WE HAVE A MAJOR TIKTOK PROBLEM.' 🕍🐀 LEAKED AUDIO OF ADL CEO JONATHAN GREENBLATT KVETCHING HARD

You didn't really think VfB was going soft or anything, did ya? 😁
'We have a major Tiktok problem.'
Leaked audio of ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt freaking out because global youth aren't buying Israel's propaganda anymore. #Gaza
Source: https://twitter.com/snarwani/status/1725138601996853424
Had a fantastic meeting just before posting this with, among others, a fellow with one of those no-cap names, whom proceeded to confirm most of the research I've accomplished in my travels - and it all goes down to FREE WILL, CONSENT & CONTRACTS 📜
Confirm this and more at: https://TONA13.blogspot.com
"If any citizen of the United States shall accept, claim, receive, or retain any title of nobility or honour, or shall without the consent of Congress, accept and retain any present, pension, office, or emolument of any kind whatever, from any emperor, king, prince, or foreign power, such person shall cease to be a citizen of the United States, and shall be incapable of holding any office of trust or profit under them, or either of them."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.