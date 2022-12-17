Daily Word * 12.9.2022 * They Will Be Tried

THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALKhttps://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





THE APPEARANCE MINISTRIES (Augusto Perez)

You Can Find More By Glynda at...

My children, a very difficult time approaches for many of those you love. Those who have disregarded Me, who have disregarded My Son’s sacrifice, those who have mocked you and My work in your lives.





The time approaching for them will be dark indeed as they have not sought My wisdom or understanding as you have and they will be tried in this time. They will be tried and refined by fire, My Holy Fire. They will be refined again and again as I draw them to Myself to save them as you have prayed for Me to do.





Pray for them, children. Pray diligently for them, that they will turn to Me quickly and be spared much suffering in this dark time, and I will save them.





Zackaria 13:9





And I will bring the third part through the fire, and will refine them as silver is refined, and will try them as gold is tried: they shall call on my name, and I will hear them: I will say, It is my people: and they shall say, The LORD is my God.





Peter 1:7





That the trial of your faith, being much more precious than of gold that perisheth, though it be tried with fire, might be found unto praise and honour and glory at the appearing of Jesus Christ:





1 Peter5:10





But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you.





Job 23:10





But he knoweth the way that I take: when he hath tried me, I shall come forth as gold.





Proverbs 17:3





The fining pot is for silver, and the furnace for gold: but the LORD trieth the hearts.





Romans 8:28





And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.





Matthew 3:10-11





And now also the axe is laid unto the root of the trees: therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance: but he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire: