© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
01/07/20 #TRUMPDIMENSION: WWPeace! DS Iran Over, War Averted #BACKCHANNELS
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • April 06, 2020
You Tube previously blocked my download of this video to Brighteon, thus it is out of sequence. I recently was able to download it without going through YT. So have a listen and see why.
You Are Free TV
82.6K subscribers
1/7: TONIGHT we see Trump’s plan to eradicate the DS from Iran actualized. Iran’s “Operation Martyr Soleimani”’double-meaning exposed. Killed, yes, but the reason is multifold...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
PLEASE TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION AND CONTACT YOUR SENATOR TO STOP USMCA which passed Senate Finance Commitee today: https://www.votervoice.net/mobile/JBS...
https://national-assembly.net/handboo...
George Webb reports on the Club K and the export of nuclear weapons to Iran:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga95N...
https://theconservativetreehouse.file...
Check out the feed below:
https://twitter.com/Inevitable_ET
https://www.news18.com/news/world/qas...
Seismology of Puerto Rico:
https://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/...
Please watch the excellent 3 part investigative series into #Ukrainegate by One America News, which Trump has tweeted:
https://www.oann.com
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l in 2020!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] ("friends" option appreciated, friends!)
YOU ARE FREE!
You Are Free TV
82.6K subscribers
1/7: TONIGHT we see Trump’s plan to eradicate the DS from Iran actualized. Iran’s “Operation Martyr Soleimani”’double-meaning exposed. Killed, yes, but the reason is multifold...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
PLEASE TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION AND CONTACT YOUR SENATOR TO STOP USMCA which passed Senate Finance Commitee today: https://www.votervoice.net/mobile/JBS...
https://national-assembly.net/handboo...
George Webb reports on the Club K and the export of nuclear weapons to Iran:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga95N...
https://theconservativetreehouse.file...
Check out the feed below:
https://twitter.com/Inevitable_ET
https://www.news18.com/news/world/qas...
Seismology of Puerto Rico:
https://pubs.er.usgs.gov/publication/...
Please watch the excellent 3 part investigative series into #Ukrainegate by One America News, which Trump has tweeted:
https://www.oann.com
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l in 2020!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] ("friends" option appreciated, friends!)
YOU ARE FREE!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.