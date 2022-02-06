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As the Canadian Freedom Convoy Enters Week Two in Ottawa the Discussion Shifts to Justin Trudeau's Communist Style of Leadership
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230 views • February 06, 2022
I have edited three short videos together that sum up Trudeau's week of being MIA here in Canada. From WION TV Gravitas India and Patrick Bet-David at Valuetainment YouTube. 1) The family of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have been moved to a secret location as thousands rally in Ottawa against the govt's policies. The PM who like to express his views on almost everything happening in the world keeps mum when it comes to his own turf. 2) Patrick Bet-David Podcast Episode 122. In this short clip, Dr. Jordan Peterson talks about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fleeing during The Freedom Convoy protests. Canada's Freedom Convoy protest is growing in size & strength. 3) Truckers have gridlocked Canada's capital Ottawa. The Freedom movement is no longer just about Covid restrictions, but it is manifesting into a discussion about Justin Trudeau's Communist style of leadership.
We will see how this week goes for Justin Trudeau, who will have to deal with the truckers this week, one way or the other.
Patrick Bet-David Podcast Episode 122. In this short clip, Dr. Jordan Peterson talks about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Fleeing During The Freedom Convoy protests.
Related videos:
"Is Justin Trudeau A Coward For Fleeing Canada During Freedom Convoy Protests?"
Valuetainment YouTube
https://youtu.be/bZB36C5BGsk
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau keeps mum on trucker protest in Ottawa | Latest World News | WION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzHyhg4yqVo
Gravitas: Truckers protest turns into Anti-Trudeau movement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNGrbzdGxBE
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We will see how this week goes for Justin Trudeau, who will have to deal with the truckers this week, one way or the other.
Patrick Bet-David Podcast Episode 122. In this short clip, Dr. Jordan Peterson talks about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Fleeing During The Freedom Convoy protests.
Related videos:
"Is Justin Trudeau A Coward For Fleeing Canada During Freedom Convoy Protests?"
Valuetainment YouTube
https://youtu.be/bZB36C5BGsk
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau keeps mum on trucker protest in Ottawa | Latest World News | WION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzHyhg4yqVo
Gravitas: Truckers protest turns into Anti-Trudeau movement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNGrbzdGxBE
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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